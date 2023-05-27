UP emerged as "dream destination" for industrial investment: CM Yogi Adityanath

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that by adopting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Reform, Perform, and Transform," the state has become the "dream destination" for industrial investment in the nation.

CM Yogi addressed the eighth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday and outlined the accomplishments of Uttar Pradesh in seven points.

In a meeting held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the Chief Minister said, "By adopting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of reform, perform, and transform, Uttar Pradesh has become the dream destination for industrial investment in the nation."

He listed step-by-step the accomplishments of UP in the areas of MSME, women's safety, infrastructure development, PM Gati Shakti, health, and nutrition.

The Chief Minister said that on the Prime Minister's instruction, the citizens are devotedly working to create a developed India with "Panchpran" today.

Yogi stated that the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has a population of about 25 crores, is not only India's largest consumer and labour market, but also has abundant natural resources as well as fertile plains with the presence of continuously flowing rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saryu.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and corruption. The contribution of Uttar Pradesh to the country's GDP is more than 8 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has resolved to grow into trillion dollar economy in the next five years in order to achieve the Prime Minister's target of making the country's economy five trillion dollars," he said.

He added that more than 22,000 MoUs of about Rs 35 lakh crore were signed in the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in February in the state capital Lucknow, which will create more than 1 crore employment opportunities.

The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of 96 lakh MSME units.

"The state government is constantly striving and committed to the development of this sector. Each district of the state has a unique identity for its traditional product. The state government has done the work of taking these products to a new height by declaring them ODOPs," he added.

Asserting that Uttar Pradesh has made significant progress in developing infrastructure, Yogi said, "Uttar Pradesh is developing as 'Express-way Pradesh' with 13 existing and proposed expressways. Three international airports are operational in the state whereas two new international airports are under construction in Ayodhya and Noida."

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy, City Development Plan, and State Capital Region (SCR) were also discussed in the meeting.

Referring to the minimization of compliances, the Chief Minister said that 4,094 compliances of about 40 departments were minimised. Also, 577 compliances were reduced under the decriminalization category. Apart from this, 947 unnecessary acts/regulations/rules etc. have been abolished.

Talking about women's empowerment, he said, "In the last six years, extensive efforts have been made in the state to provide a safe environment to women. Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the first prize in the implementation of ICIS for prosecution for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022) by the Government of India."

In terms of health and nutrition, the Chief Minister said that in the last six years, there was unprecedented success in the control of communicable diseases, especially JE and AES in eastern Uttar Pradesh. About 21.40 lakh poor beneficiaries have been treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Along with this, Ayushman cards have been distributed to more than 1 crore families.

