UP farmer dies of suffocation while burning stubble

Lucknow, Nov 24 A 70-year-old farmer, Indrasan Gupta, died of suffocation while burning stubble in his fields in Maharajganj.

The incident occurred in Darauli village under the jurisdiction of Bhitauli police station on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Indrasan had set fire to the stubble in his harvested field to prepare it for ploughing. However, the flames intensified and Indrasan got trapped in the smoke, said the police.

Maharajganj District Magistrate (DM) Anunay Kumar Jha said the family would receive financial aid of Rs 5 lakh under the Farmer Accident Insurance Scheme.

