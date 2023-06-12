UP: Fire breaks out at Ghazipur landfill site

Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 : A massive broke out at the Ghazipur landfill site in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, said the officials.

According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, 13 fire tenders are at the spot.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," added the officials.

The area was filled with huge clouds of smoke enveloping the area and other regions.

Further details are awaited.

On Sunday, a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Kirti Nagar Industrial Area, officials said.

Upon receiving the information, various firefighters engaged in an operation to douse the fire.

