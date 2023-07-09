UP: Fire breaks out at mobile store in Ayodhya, no casualties

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A fire broke out at a mobile phone store in the Subhash Nagar area of Ayodhya on Friday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident, said officials.

A total of 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after receiving word of the blaze.

Fire Department officials said the blaze was brought under control.

"We had received information that a fire broke out at a mobile phone shop. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot. They managed to control the fire. We hope to put out the blaze at the earliest," an official said.

Further details are awaited.

