UP Governor removes LU Council member after arrest

Lucknow, June 7 Uttar Pradesh Governor and chancellor of state universities, Anandiben Patel has removed Saurabh Mishra, from the Executive Council (EC) of the Lucknow University (LU) after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police recently on charges of fraud.

The EC is the apex decision making body of the university and Mishra was nominated as member by the chancellor on April 6.

LU registrar Sanjay Medhavi said: "Saurabh Mishra was EC member as a chancellor's nominee. We are following the directions of Raj Bhawan. The university has no role in his removal."

Mishra was arrested from his residence in Jankipuram and presented before a Thane court on June 2, in connection with a case of cheating, fraud lodged by Thane-based entrepreneurs on the pretext of allotment of government tender to a tune of several crores, police said.

The FIR was registered at Thane's Rabodi police station on April 6.

