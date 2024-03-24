Uttar Pradesh: Government Driver Arrested for Crushing PRD Jawan to Death

Lucknow, March 24 A speeding government car crushed a Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan to death and injured a woman in the Hazratganj area of the state capital. The incident took place on Saturday around 9 p.m. The driver, who was allegedly drunk, was caught by the public and handed over to the police.

The speeding Ambassador car was coming from the Kaiserbagh side and when it reached the Halwasiya police post, the driver lost control over the vehicle and veered off course. It hit a two-wheeler carrying Ishan and his mother Vandana, residents of Daliganj, and then ran over PRD jawan Dinesh Kumar who was walking by.

Vandana and Dinesh suffered serious injuries while Ishan escaped. “Both were taken to the SPM civil hospital from. Dinesh was referred to the KGMU Trauma Centre where he died during treatment,” said SHO, Hazratganj, Vikarm Singh. Passersby caught car driver Bihari Lal and handed him over to the Hazratganj police. The car bore a Secretariat sticker and belonged to the Water Resources Department of the Uttar Pradesh government, said the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor