UP govt responds positively for Yatri Nivas construction in Ayodhya by Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 10 The Housing Board of Uttar Pradesh has responded positively to the request of Karnataka government for the consent for the construction of a Yatri Nivas guest house for Hindu pilgrims from the state who visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the letter to the Karnataka government, it is stated that the Muzarai department is working for the same.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government for the construction of a guest house on the banks of Sarayu River in August, 2023. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard in 2020.

The Karnataka government had sought five acres of land and plans to take up construction of the Yatri Nivas guest house at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

The Karnataka Muzarai department has written another letter asking for the consent for the construction of a guest house by the time of inauguration of temple on January 22.

