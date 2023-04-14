UP govt sets up Anti-Narcotics Task Force; to depute 450 police personnel to fight against drugs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14 : Intensifying its war against the narco nexus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has approved the transfer policy within the Police department for the smooth functioning of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), an official statement said on Friday.

Under the new policy, the government will now post 450 police personnel on deputations within ANTF.

The personnel will be deputed as inspectors, sub-inspectors, head constables, constables, constable drivers, sub-inspectors (Confidential), sub-inspectors/assistant sub-inspectors (clerk), sub-inspectors/assistant sub-inspectors (Accounts) and computer operators.

As soon as the transfer policy was approved by the Yogi government, the department also fixed the qualification for these posts, the statement read.

ANTF DIG Abdul Hameed said that "a letter was written to the government seeking appointments to about 450 posts for the smooth operation of ANTF, following which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the transfer policy, allowing the deputation of officers and policemen to these posts."

"The department has vacant positions for 16 inspectors, 38 sub-inspectors, 84 head constables, 162 constables, 5 SIM (Steno), 8 SI (M), 35 constable drivers, 2 SI (M), 8 ASI (M), 1 SI (M) Accounts, 44 Class IV, 1 ASI (M) Accounts, 8 drug inspectors, 8 pharmacists and 28 computer operators in the headquarters, 8 operational units and 6 Police Stations. The department has started the process of appointment on deputation to these posts as per the prescribed qualification, "added the DIG.

At the ANTF Headquarters level, a committee will be constituted for the selection of experienced, efficient and skilled personnel who fit into the prescribed qualification for the posts ranging from inspector to constable, headed by the Inspector General of Police, ANTF or Deputy Inspector General of Police (Head of Office), while Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) or Additional Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police Operation or Additional Superintendent of Police Operation will be members.

The maximum age for a constable to become part of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force is 40 years. While the head constable, it is 45 years. For the sub-inspector, the age limit is 50 years; and for the inspector, it is 55 years.

There will be no age limit for confidential assistants/clerks/accounts and computer operators. The affiliation period of the said police personnel will normally be 3 years, which can be extended a maximum of two times for a time period of 2 years as per requirement, the official statement said.

If an employee has a special qualification, he can also be deputed at ANTF for a short period. The employee's integrity should not have been questioned during his employment, or in the three years prior, and there should not have been any negative entries made against him or any major, or minor punishments given to him, it said.

Criminal charges or departmental proceedings should not be prevalent against the personnel. Preference will be given to such personnel who have done remarkable work in connection with the recovery of narcotics/drugs/liquor/weapons in the last 3 years, the statement said.

In relation to the above qualification and relaxation can be done only after the approval of the Director General of Police, UP, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor