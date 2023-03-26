UP has negated disadvantages of landlocked state by increasing connectivity: Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 26 : In the last six years, Uttar Pradesh has undergone a transformation in every field and has been able to negate the disadvantages faced by a landlocked state, Principal Secretary to the Uttar Pradesh government, Sanjay Prasad said.

Talking to , Sanjay Prasad said, "One year has been completed in the second tenure of the government. On the occasion, CM Yogi talked in detail about the transformational journey of Uttar Pradesh, which is now being termed the growth engine of New India".

He further added, "Every sector, whether it is law and order, infrastructure, connectivity, industrial development, employment, the welfare of poor, women development, has undergone progress, after which the development story of the UP is being seen as a model".

The Principal Secretary said that it is considered that there are several disadvantages of a landlocked state, but they have been negated now.

"In connectivity, now there are so many expressways, airports, waterways. UP now has several trade corridors, and is connected with both the eastern as well as the western parts of India," he said.

Sanjay Prasad said that Rs 34 lakh crore in investment proposals were received in the recently held Global Investors Summit.

"There was a perception that investment only happens in the Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. But now we are seeing huge investment proposals in the regions of Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Madhyanchal," he said.

The Principal Secretary further added, "This has been a result of the development activities carried out in the state in the field of law and order, government policies and connectivity. Development is a constant process, there is no point in stopping. Many more milestones remain to be covered, and it will be seen in the coming future".

The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP completed six years in power on March 25.

CM Yogi also became the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state.

