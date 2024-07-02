UP Hathras Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 116, 18 Injured

The death toll from the stampede at the Baba Bholenath satsang in Ratibhanpur has risen to 116, with several more sustaining injuries. The tragedy occurred at a Baba Bholenath satsang in Ratibhanpur. Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V confirmed the death toll, saying, "116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out."

#WATCH | Hathras Stampede | Aligarh Commissioner Chaitra V says, "116 people have been confirmed dead. 18 people are injured. Treatment is being ensured for the injured in Aligarh district. Primary investigation is being carried out..." pic.twitter.com/NCUesOJRmq — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Many of the injured, including women and children, have been rushed to the nearby Etah Medical College, where they are receiving treatment. Visuals from the Community Health Centre showed several bodies being brought there in buses and tempos in the presence of crying relatives.

Read Also | Who Is ‘Bhole Baba’ Aka Narayan Sakar Hari, Whose ‘Satsang’ in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras Ended in Tragedy?

VIDEO | Injured persons brought to a hospital for treatment in UP's Hathras following a stampede-like situation at a 'satsang' in the city.



(Disclaimer: Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.)



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/b6GEbaC3Ze — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief on Twitter, stating, “The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस जिले में हुई दुर्घटना में महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित अनेक श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु का समाचार हृदय विदारक है। मैं अपने परिवारजनों को खोने वाले लोगों के प्रति गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करती हूं तथा घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 2, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths while addressing the Lok Sabha. “There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way,” he said.

Read Also | PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Hathras Stampede Tragedy, Assures Full Support (Watch Video)

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged… pic.twitter.com/UasFmME0br — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has directed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to expedite relief efforts at the site.

जनपद हाथरस की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण दुर्घटना में हुई जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदय विदारक है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों के युद्ध स्तर पर संचालन और घायलों के समुचित उपचार हेतु निर्देश दिए हैं।



उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार में मा.… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 2, 2024

CM Yogi Adityanath has also ordered an investigation into the incident under the supervision of the ADG Agra and the Commissioner Aligarh.