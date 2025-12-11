UP Horror: 24-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Amethi, Family Blames In-Laws

In shocking turn of events a 24-year-old woman was found dead in her home in Amethi UP. This incident took place on Thursday (December 11) morning. Deceased family claimed that she was killed by in-laws over dowry. Case of dowry registered in matter.

PTI reported, Gulshan's body was found hanging in her in-laws' house in Chak Dohri village, which is within the Musafirkhana police station area. A family member discovered the body in the morning, according to the police.Gulshan married Mohd. Riyaz four years ago.

A woman was allegedly murdered by her in-laws due to dowry harassment, according to a complaint filed by her father, Azmat. Police have registered a dowry death case and are investigating, said SHO Vivek Singh. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.