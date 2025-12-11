IndiGo Voucher: Airline Announces Rs 10,000 Travel Vouchers for Affected Customers

Days after long drama over flight cancellations and delays of IndiGo flights due to revised aviation rules, the Indian budget airline IndiGo on Thursday, December 11, announced vouchers worth Rs 10,000 for its affected customers, in addition to Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 compensation as per government guidelines.

The airline has mentioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while apologising to its travellers, promising to refund ticket amounts for cancelled flights. IndiGo said to refund ticket money, "necessary actions initiated."

From December 3 to December 5, IndiGo cancelled over 4,600 flights due to pilot shortages, because of changes in resting rules. As per NDTV Profit's estimation, the airline is likely to disburse vouchers worth Rs 340 crore, assuming 85% capacity utilisation.

How to Get IndiGo Voucher?

The airline said that if the booking was made through any third-party agent or other travel partner, necessary actions were initiated. IndiGo, in a statement, requested its customers to email customer.experience@goindigo.in for more details of the journey and contact details, which help them to initiate the refund process through a voucher.

IndiGo travellers who had been scheduled to travel on December 3, 4 and 5, who were stranded for several hours across many airports in the country due to the flight crisis, will be given travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to these impacted customers, which can be used for the next 12 months for an IndiGo journey.

"This compensation is in addition to the commitment under the existing Government guidelines as per which, IndiGo will provide compensation of INR 5000 to INR 10,000 depending on the block time of the flight, to those customers whose flights were cancelled within 24 hours of departure time," said the Airline spokesperson in a statement.

"At IndiGo, we are committed to restoring the experience you expect from us—safe, smooth, and reliable. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you again," said further.