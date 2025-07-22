UP Horror: Youth Brutally Attacks Old Man With Axe Over Property Dispute in Chandauli, Complaint Registered

House dispute turns violent as the youth attacks two men with an axe, leaving one of them critically injured. This incident took place on Tuesday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district, when 25-year-old youth allegedly attack two men. Video if this disturbing incident has gone viral on social media.

As per the reports The attackers identified as Suraj Ram is accused of attacking Balram Yadav, 60, and Ramkishun Ram, 45. The victims, who are relatives of the village leader (Gram Pradhan), were on their way to the police station to file a complaint related to an earlier incident when the alleged ambush occurred. Balram, the father-in-law of village head Seema Devi’s husband, was critically injured when an axe struck his skull. He was immediately hospitalized. A video of the incident has emerged on social media.

A months-old dispute over a government housing scheme, according to Gram Pradhan's husband Dilip Kumar, led to a violent confrontation. Suraj Ram, recently returned to the village after working elsewhere, blamed Dilip for his failure to receive benefits. On Monday night, July 21, Suraj allegedly arrived at the Pradhan's house drunk, threatening the women present.

थाना स्थानीय द्वारा परिजनों से प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Chandauli Police (@chandaulipolice) July 22, 2025

The family alerted emergency services and the Balua police, who instructed them to file a report the following morning. En route to the police station on Tuesday, Balram and Ramkishun were attacked by Suraj, who struck them with an axe before fleeing. Police have registered a case based on the family's complaint, and legal proceedings are ongoing.