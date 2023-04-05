UP man critically injured after touching electric wire on train rooftop

Gorakhpur, April 5 A man climbed on top of the Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Gorakhpur super-fast express and suffered severe burn injuries when he touched a 25,000-volt overhead high-tension electric wire with his bare hands.

The victim was identified as Prithvi Paswan, 45, of Vishwanathpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

He has been shifted to Bahraich district government hospital in a critical condition.

According to Railways, the incident took place between the borders of the Bahraich and Gonda districts (Jarwal road railway station to Sarju railway station).

The express was abruptly stopped by loco-pilots, who discovered an infant's mortal remains on the railroad track.

Prithvi ascended the locomotive as the train loco-pilots waited for the track to clear.

In a viral video, Prithvi was seen grabbing a high-voltage power cable with his bare hands even after repeated appeals by other passengers to get down from the rooftop of the engine.

Chandra Mohan Mishra, the senior divisional security commandant of Lucknow division of North-Eastern Railway, said, "The local police of Jarwal road took custody of the infant's body while the severely burned Prithvi was shifted to Bahraich government hospital. The RFP team did not find any ticket with Prithvi, so it is not clear whether he was travelling in Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur super-fast express or was a passerby who climbed atop the loco-engine while it was halted."



