UP man, family booked for abetment of suicide by woman cop

Etawah, Jan 9 A man and his family here have been booked for abetment in the suicide case of a 2019-batch woman constable Anshi Tiwari, with whom the man was in a relationship.

Anshi (27) of Unnao, was found hanging at her rented accommodation in Cantonment police station area on January 3.

Her brother said that she met accused Akhil Tripathi through Facebook in 2019 when she got her first posting in Bahraich.

Akhil was pursuing his B.Tech and expressed his desire to marry Anshi who shared this with her family members.

Since there was no social hindrance, Anshi's family agreed to the alliance.

It was alleged that Akhil visited Bahraich where he met Anshi and also took money from her.

He also asked Anshi to buy a gold chain for him from the Diwali bonus she got.

Akhil then took her to his native house in Etawah where he also had physical relations with her.

He also promised to marry her in December 2023.

“Akhil and his family later refused the marriage proposal saying they did not want a cop as Akhil’s wife. They then demanded Rs 11 lakh cash, a car and a huge quantity of gold ornaments as a dowry gift.

"On the fateful day, Akhil called me and told me that Anshi was not attending the call after a verbal spat between them,” said the deceased's brother.

He said that his sister ended her life due to mental torture by Akhil and his family members.

