UP man held for abetment as Dalit woman ends life

Bijnor (UP), March 17 A man has been booked for allegedly pressuring a 22-year-old Dalit woman for marriage and thereby, leading her to commit suicide.

The woman's father alleged that the accused, who lives nearby, entered their house, thrashed and misbehaved with his three daughters and put pressure on his eldest daughter for marriage.

"Humiliated, my daughter jumped in front of a speeding truck and died," the woman's father said in his complaint.

The incident took place on the night of March 14.

Earlier, the police had claimed that the girl died due in a road accident.

However, matter took a new turn when the father of the woman came forward with a complaint against the man, Mohit Kumar, who belongs to the Saini community.

According to Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh, the accused has been arrested and sent in judicial custody.

"An FIR under the SC/ST Act and sections 323, 504, 506, 306 of the IPC have been registered against him," the SP said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor