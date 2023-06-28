UP man held for threatening woman with guns on WhatsApp

Kanpur, June 29 A man in UP's Kanpur has been arrested for allegedly sending death threats to a woman with pictures of guns on WhatsApp, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dhruv Gautam, threatened to commit a crime like Delhi's Sakshi murder case, the woman, Kashish Diwakar, told the police.

A CCTV video showed Gautam chasing the woman in Kidwai Nagar area, attempting to kidnap her.

She told the police, “I used to talk to him on the phone. But when I found out he was talking to other women as well, I stopped.”

On Tuesday. Gautam followed her to a hospital in Kidwai Nagar and tried to kidnap her. However, he fled when locals began gathering. This was caught on surveillance cameras installed in the area. Further investigation is underway.

