UP: Man rapes minor, posts video online

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 20 In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and posted the video of the crime online.

Circle Officer (CO) Rajkumar Save said that the accused, Waseem, allegedly raped the victim in a sugarcane field and made a video of the crime.

The victim’s family filed a complaint saying that Waseem had threatened the girl of leaking the video on social media if she informed anyone about the incident.

"The accused had forced the girl into a sugarcane field and raped her. He also threatened the girl of dire consequences and of making the video public, if she informed anyone about the incident," the CO said.

Though the girl did not inform anyone about the incident, the accused still posted the video online on Tuesday after which the victim’s parents approached the police, he said.

Police have lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code Section 376 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Several police teams have been formed to arrest Waseem who is absconding.

