UP man suspects wife, brother of being in relationship, opens fire; woman dies
By IANS | Published: February 27, 2024 02:30 PM2024-02-27T14:30:42+5:302024-02-27T14:35:05+5:30
Saharanpur, Feb 27 A man, who suspected his wife and brother of being in a relationship, opened fire at them on Tuesday, during which the woman died on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.
The accused's brother has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.
The accused husband is absconding after the incident.
Additional SP Abhimanyu Manglik said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.
