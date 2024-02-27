UP man suspects wife, brother of being in relationship, opens fire; woman dies

Saharanpur, Feb 27 A man, who suspected his wife and brother of being in a relationship, opened fire at them on Tuesday, during which the woman died on the spot in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

The accused's brother has been admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The accused husband is absconding after the incident.

Additional SP Abhimanyu Manglik said that efforts were on to arrest the accused.

