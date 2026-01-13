UP MLA Abbas Ansari granted regular bail by Supreme Court

New Delhi, Jan 13 The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Abbas Ansari is the elder son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and represents the Mau Sadar Assembly constituency.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant made absolute the interim bail earlier granted to Ansari, noting that there had been no allegation of misuse of the concession during the period he remained on interim bail.

“In such circumstances, and without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, the interim order is made absolute and the petition stands disposed of,” the court observed.

While granting regular bail, the apex court directed that Ansari must strictly comply with all the conditions earlier imposed at the time of granting interim relief.

He has been permitted to travel outside Uttar Pradesh, but only after informing the trial court as well as the local police authorities in advance.

The court also mandated that he provide his contact number along with complete details of his travel destination.

Earlier, in September 2025, the Supreme Court had relaxed his bail conditions. Ansari was required to stay at the official accommodation allotted to him in Lucknow.

Separately, in September last year, the membership of Abbas Ansari in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was also restored after the Allahabad High Court stayed his jail sentence in the case.

Abbas Ansari had been accused of delivering a hate speech during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He allegedly made provocative remarks at a public meeting, warning government officials that he would “settle scores and teach them a lesson” once the Samajwadi Party came to power.

Mukhtar Ansari, who wielded considerable political influence in eastern Uttar Pradesh for decades, had represented the Mau region multiple times. Abbas Ansari, carrying forward his political legacy, won the Mau Sadar seat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

