UP Municipal Election Results 2023: BJP leads in all 17 mayor seats

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now leading all 17 seats for Mayor in the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2023. BJP's Pramila Pandey is leading on Kanpur mayor seat with 3,695 votes after the first round of counting. Congress's Ashi Awasthi is at the second position with 2,723 votes while SP candidate Vandana Bajpai is at the third position with 2,454 votes.

The counting of votes for Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Uttar Pradesh began at 8am. The polling was held in two phases on May 4 and May 11, respectively. The first phase of polling took place on May 4 in 37 districts and second phase for 38 districts on May 11.

The high-voltage Uttar Pradesh urban local body (ULB) elections will end today with the declaration of results for mayors and corporators in 17 municipal corporations, and for chairpersons and members of nagar palika parishads as well as nagar panchayats.