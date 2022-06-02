UP officer eulogizes Osama bin Laden despite suspension

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh), June 2 Suspended for his 'blasphemous' act, he is determined to repeat it now.

The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Uttar Pradesh Electricity department, Ravindra Kumar Gautam, who had put up a framed photograph of Osama bin Laden in his office at Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district, and wrote "Revered Osama bin Laden World's best junior engineer" is facing suspension and disciplinary action.

Gautam said, "I consider Osama bin Laden to be my 'Guru'. If the photo is removed, I will arrange another and hang it again. Everyone is free to choose his ideal."

The SDO had put up Osama bin Laden's framed picture in the waiting room of his subdivision office.

He was suspended after the photograph of the terrorist went viral on social media.

Farrukhabad District Magistrate, Sanjay Kumar Singh had sent a report to the state government following which Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited's Managing Director Amit Kishore suspended Gautam and recommended strict disciplinary action against him, saying his act has tarnished the image of the state Electricity department.

"Strict disciplinary action has been recommended against SDO Ravindra Kumar Gautam," said Kishore.

During suspension period, the SDO will be transferred to the Electricity Distribution Board, Kannauj. His act is contrary to the provisions of Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1958, the Managing Director added.

Sources in the state Electricity department said the SDO had put Osama's photo in office about a week ago, and though clerks, operators, two junior engineers and a dozen linemen visit it daily, no one raised an objection.

Chief Engineer Rakesh Verma said, "A committee has been constituted to probe the matter. A report has been sought and action will be taken against other employees also."

