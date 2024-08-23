UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 Begins Today: Over 60,000 Vacancies to be Filled Across 67 Centres

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 has commenced today, with candidates arriving at exam centres in Lucknow. Set to fill over 60,000 vacancies, the exam will occur on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 67 centres across the state. Conducted in two shifts daily, the examination is anticipated to accommodate approximately 5 lakh candidates per shift.

The examination will take place in two shifts each day: Shift 1 from 10 am to 12 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The UPPBPB has also released the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Exam 2024.

Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. Reports indicate that over 40 lakh applicants are expected to take the exam. Prior to the release of the admit cards, the board provided district information slips and detailed exam day guidelines to all candidates.