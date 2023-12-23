UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023: Notification Released for 60244 Vacancies, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has officially released the notification for the UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023. Aspiring candidates awaiting this announcement can now access detailed information on the recruitment process by visiting the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

The official notification states, "Direct Recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police Constable in Police - 2023 online applications are invited to fill the following vacant posts under Pay Band-5200-20200 Grade Pay 2000 in the new pay scale and Pay Matrix Rs. 21700/- for the posts of Reserve Civil Police for men and women in Uttar Pradesh Police."

Important Dates for UP Police Vacancy 2023:

Application Period: December 27, 2023, onwards

December 27, 2023, onwards Last Date for Submission: January 16, 2024

January 16, 2024 Last Date for Fee Adjustment and Amendment: January 18, 2024

To access the detailed notification and apply for the UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023, candidates can follow the step-by-step process outlined below:

How to Check UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Notification:

Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notification regarding direct recruitment to the posts of Civilian Police Constable in Police-2023." The notification PDF will open on the screen; carefully review the details. Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Age Limit Criteria for UP Police Constable Recruitment:

Male candidates must be between 18 and 22 years as of July 01, 2023, for eligibility.

Female candidates should be between 18 and 25 years as of July 01, 2023.

Age relaxation applies to candidates belonging to specific categories, as per government orders.

Candidates are encouraged to refer to the attached notification or visit the official website of UPPRPB for comprehensive details regarding the UP Police Constable Vacancy 2023. The recruitment aims to fill vacant positions in the Civilian Police Constable category, providing opportunities for both men and women in Uttar Pradesh Police. As the application window opens on December 27, interested individuals are advised to stay informed and adhere to the specified deadlines for a smooth application process.