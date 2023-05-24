UP Police impounds motorcycle of blogger for performing bike stunts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 : The Uttar Pradesh police impounded a motorcycle of a Blogger/YouTuber in the Gautampalli area for allegedly performing stunts, said the police on Wednesday.

The blogger was seen performing stunts for Instagram reels on his motorcycle on Tuesday.

Responding to the stunts performed by the blogger, Gautampalli Inspector Sudhir Kumar said, "...Your parents may not be worried for you but we Police personnel are. We want you to be safe. So, this vehicle will be seized...".

On March 31, Mumbai Police registered a case against three youths who were seen performing dangerous stunts on a bike.

A video went viral in which one boy is seen performing a dangerous bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other at the rear with no helmet.

Sharing a clip on Twitter, Mumbai traffic police said, "A case has been registered with BKC Police Station. Investigation into identifying the accused is underway. If anyone has any information about the persons in this video, you can DM us directly."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor