UP Police on high alert for Friday prayers in Sambhal tomorrow

Sambhal, Dec 5 In the wake of recent violence, the police administration in UP's Sambhal has intensified measures to ensure law and order ahead of Friday prayers, while posters of those accused of rioting and vandalism are set to be displayed at prominent intersections across the city.

"So far, we have not released any posters but are preparing to do so," Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told a press conference here on Thursday.

The violence, which occurred on November 24, caused damage estimated at over Rs 1 crore, and authorities plan to recover this loss from the identified rioters. The unrest left four youths dead, and the affected areas remain deserted, with many houses locked as residents fled in fear of police action.

On Thursday, an ASP and a CO, along with police personnel, inspected these violence-hit streets, where incidents of stone pelting at the police had occurred earlier. In areas like Mohalla Kot Garvi under Sadar Kotwali, several homes are found still locked.

So far, 34 rioters have been arrested, and 400 suspects have been identified, according to police officials.

Authorities are also considering contacting the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe a possible terror connection, following the recovery of Pakistani-made cartridges during investigations.

SP Bishnoi said that 29 policemen were injured during the November 24 clashes. "To maintain peace, a significant security presence has been deployed, including personnel from multiple police stations, PAC, RAF, and dozens of senior officers. Three-layered security arrangements have been made at the Jama Masjid in Sambhal for Friday prayers," he said.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya confirmed the deployment of 30 magistrates and urged people to offer prayers in local mosques. The Peace Committee has also appealed for calm and cooperation.

While the situation in the city is gradually returning to normal, the administration remains cautious as it prepares for the second Friday prayers since the violence. Security has been further tightened, especially in light of the December 6 anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition.

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during an ASI visit to the Mughal-era Mosque Shahi Jama Masjid. The clashes resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police personnel and locals.

The first round of the ASI survey was conducted on November 19, just after a local court ordered it on applications filed by eight petitioners claiming that the mosque had been built after destroying a temple.

