UP polls: 51.93 pc voter turnout till 3 pm, Amroha tops with 60 per cent polling

Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 51.93 per cent till 3 pm on Monday in the second phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Amroha witnessed the highest voter turnout of 60.05 per cent followed by Saharanpur (56.56 per cent) and Moradabad (55.62 per cent) so far.

Bareilly reported a voter turnout of 49.84 per cent till 3 pm, while Sambhal saw 49.11 per cent voter turnout.

Budaun reported 47.69 per cent voter turnout while Rampur registered 52.63 per cent polling. Shahjahanpur recorded 46.78 per cent voter turnout and Bijnor reported 51.81 per cent polling.

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Monday at 7 am.

Polling is underway in 55 assembly constituencies covering nine districts such as Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur in the second phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

