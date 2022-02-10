UP reports 35.03 pc voter turnout till 3 pm in first phase of Assembly elections

In the first phase of the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, a voter turnout of 35.03 per cent was reported till 3 pm on Thursday, according to the Election Commission.

Baghpat witnessed the highest percentage of voter turnout of 38.03 per cent followed by Agra (37.02 per cent) and Mathura (35.92 per cent).

Muzaffarnagar reported a voter turnout of 35.55 per cent till 3 pm.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls will cover 58 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 Assembly seats where polls are being held today.

As per the norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

