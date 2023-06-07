UP Roadways records 5 pc rise in revenue in May 2023

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is trying to expand the transport services as well as to increase the income of the transport department, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In this sequence, against the target of Rs 12,672 crore set for the financial year 2023-2024, the department achieved Rs 1656.51 crore (13 per cent of the revenue target) till May, 2023, according to officials.

Till May 2022, 8.39 per cent revenue was received which is almost 5 percent more than the previous year.

On completion of 50 years of the Transport Department, the Chief Minister has directed to provide bus service to all the villages of the state. Along with this, he has also instructed the corporation to adopt measures to increase its income.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh has instructed all divisional/sub-divisional transport officials to make more efforts to achieve the revenue target.

"Check vehicle registration, renewal, dues etc. and dispose of the files in stipulated time," Singh said in a statement.

The Transport Minister directed that the works of the enforcement officers should be reviewed and the Divisional Transport Office should accelerate the issuance of challans at toll plazas to violators.

He further added, "Issuing challans to overloaded goods vehicles and over speeding vehicles by toll plaza should be in a prescribed format so that the recovery of compounding fee can be expedited."

