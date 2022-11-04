UP school teachers told to reach school 15 mins before students, leave 30 mins after closing hours

Government school teachers in Uttar Pradesh will have to reach schools 15 minutes before students and leave 30 minutes after closing hours, informed the state government on Friday.

An announcement in this regard was issued by the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday as part of a strict system being implemented by the state to ensure the regular presence of teachers in government schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Government teachers have been instructed to be present in their schools 15 minutes before the commencement of classes and leave only after 30 minutes following the completion of school hours, the government said in a release.

Moreover, regular updating of records and registers as well as preparing a lesson plan for the next day has been instructed. Also, 100 per cent compliance with the weekly calendar is to be ensured. These steps are aimed at establishing an environment of learning in state-run schools and providing quality education to the students, said an official release.

If compliance with the timetable prescribed in the academic calendar is not ensured, then in addition to its fulfillment, additional classes will have to be arranged. Apart from this, it has been directed that no co-curricular activities such as rallies, Prabhat Pheris, or seminars will be organized during classes, it said.

All the Basic Education Officers have been instructed to implement it on the instructions of the Chief Minister, the government stated in an official release.

Director General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand has also issued a guideline stating that the action is being taken up on the basis of time and motion study as the time period and assignments for academic work in schools were not found satisfactory.

In such a situation, all the Basic Education Officers should ensure their compliance in their respective districts, the guidelines said.

DG School Education Vijay Kiran Anand has also sought a report from all the District Basic Education Officers of the state by November 20 regarding adherence to the prescribed timetable for all academic works including the hours of study in schools.

Schools have been instructed to mandatorily conduct at least 240 teaching days in every academic session and also ensure the distribution of textbooks for free, DBT, and any other item only after the school period.

School teachers have also been instructed not to go out of the school premises during the teaching period for banking and other works like entry/updation in passbook, talks with village head/MDM related requirements, and coordination, among others.

Arrangement of the Manav Sampada Portal has been ensured for online execution of all works related to teachers' salary, leave, medical, etc, the release said.

It has also been made mandatory to convene a meeting of all the teachers under the chairmanship of a headmaster at least once a week. In this meeting, the next week's action plan and compliance with the instructions of monthly review meetings held at the block level will be reviewed, the government said.

( With inputs from ANI )

