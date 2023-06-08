UP: Section 144 imposed in Kanpur after gangster killed in Lucknow court firing

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 : Section 144 has been imposed in Kanpur after the firing incident in Lucknow court premises wherein gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was shot ahead of a hearing.

"Section 144 has been implemented in Kanpur city whose objective is to maintain law and order," Kanpur Additional Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said on Wednesday.

Gangster Sanjeev alias Jeeva was fatally shot inside the court premises after being brought in for a hearing.

Later, the police confirmed that the gangster succumbed to his injuries.

Uttar Pradesh Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Wednesday issued an order directing all district superintendents of police to immediately increase security in all district courts after the firing incident.

An official statement quoting Kumar said that metal detectors and other equipment will also be installed on the court premises.

"The security of the courts in the district and commissionerate should be reviewed. The security arrangements for the accused appearing in the courts should be strengthened. Intelligence and social media cells should also be made active and alert in this regard. In all the districts, strong security arrangements should be ensured in all the court premises by establishing coordination with the District Judge/District Magistrate and the office bearers of the Bar Association," Prashant Kumar said in his order.

However, as per an official statement from Chief Minister's Office, a three-member SIT, including Mohit Agarwal, ADG Technical; Joint CP, Lucknow, Nilabja Chaudhary and Ayodhya IG Praveen Kumar, has been constituted to investigate the incident.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Rahul Raj said, "Sanjeev Jeeva was shot at today and succumbed to his injuries. Two of our constables also sustained injuries but are out of danger. They are currently under treatment."

