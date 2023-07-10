UP: Several villages in Moradabad faces flood-like situation after heavy rains

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 : Several villages of Moradabad experienced a flood-like situation on Sunday as the water level in the Dhela River rose following heavy rainfall.

Vehicles, including tractors, appeared to have nearly submerged in the waters as they passed through villages.

In Rajasthan's Ajmer severe waterlogging was also reported in several parts of the city following heavy showers.

Also, persistent and heavy rainfall on Sunday morning led to extensive waterlogging in Rajasthan's Sikar, disrupting normal life.

Earlier on Saturday evening a student died after he fell into an open sewerage tank near Nawalgarh Road in the Sikar district.

"While the rains have brought us some respite from the heat, we are facing a lot of difficulty commuting due to extensive waterlogging. We are experiencing showers at regular intervals," a local resident expressed her concern.

Major cities in north India have witnessed loss of life and property, and disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides.

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record. There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies. Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in the region however the intensity of the rain for the next four to five days will remain low.

According to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

