UP Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy’s Eye Surgery Goes Wrong in Greater Noida, Family Demands Action

A serious case of medical negligence took place at Anand Spectrum Hospital in Greater Noida, where a seven-year-old boy had surgery on his right eye instead of his left. The boy's family discovered the error after the procedure and immediately confronted the doctor and hospital staff. In their anger, they reportedly mistreated the doctor.

Following this incident, the family filed a complaint with the Medical Director, requesting the revocation of the doctor’s medical license and the closure of the hospital.

Authorities have begun investigating the situation and have promised to take appropriate action. This incident raises further concerns about medical negligence in India, similar to instances in Kerala and Ludhiana where patients underwent surgery on the wrong body parts, leading to public outrage and official repercussions.