Dehradun Accident: One Dead, Several Injured in Six-Vehicle Pile-Up at Uttarakhand’s Asharodi Check-Post (Watch Video)

Dehradun, Uttarakhand (November 14, 2024): A six-vehicle pile-up at the Asharodi check-post on the Dehradun-Delhi Highway left one person dead and three others injured late Wednesday night. The accident involved multiple vehicles, including utility and container trucks, which overturned after colliding. The news agency IANS shared a video of the incident, which surfaced online and showed the severity of the accident with vehicles severely damaged and traffic halted at the scene

Watch Video here:

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: A road accident involving six vehicles occurred at Asharodi check-post, resulting in one death and several injuries. The crash happened when sales tax officials signaled a utility vehicle to stop, leading to a chain collision pic.twitter.com/tJRokonUOM — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2024

The accident occurred on November 13 when vehicles were being checked at the Asharodi check-post, located on the outskirts of Dehradun. According to the regional media reports, sales tax and PRD personnel signalled a utility vehicle to stop, causing the driver to brake suddenly. Two vehicles following the utility collided with each other, and a large container truck approaching from behind also crashed into the pile-up. The impact caused both the utility vehicle and the container truck to overturn. Two dumpers following the container also collided and overturned. Additionally, a car flipped over and a motorcycle crashed at the scene.

According to media reports, the deceased was identified as Sukhdev, a resident of Damkadi, Saharanpur. His son, Sudhanshu, sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment. Among the injured were sales tax officials Suman Das and Naveen Mehra.