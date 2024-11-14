Hisar Accident: Several Injured as Bus Collides With Truck Near Majra Piyau Amid Low Visibility in Dense Fog (Watch Video)

Several passengers were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a truck near Majra Piyau on Jind-Hansi Road of Haryana's Hisar on Thursday morning, November 14, following low visibility due to dense fog in the area.

According to the information, 20 to 25 passengers were injured in the accident, many of them suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Narnaund Civil Hospital by ambulance. Police personnel from Narnaund police station reached the spot after receiving a distress call at 112.

Bus-Truck Collision Due to Densefog

VIDEO | Several injured in a bus-truck collision due to #densefog near Majra Piyau of Haryana's Hisar earlier today. More details awaited.



Narnaund police station in-charge Inspector Chandrabhan said the accident took place in dense fog, which made visibility on the road very low.