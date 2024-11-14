Hisar Accident: Several Injured as Bus Collides With Truck Near Majra Piyau Amid Low Visibility in Dense Fog (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 14, 2024 11:34 AM2024-11-14T11:34:21+5:302024-11-14T11:34:34+5:30
Several passengers were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a truck near Majra Piyau on Jind-Hansi Road ...
Several passengers were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a truck near Majra Piyau on Jind-Hansi Road of Haryana's Hisar on Thursday morning, November 14, following low visibility due to dense fog in the area.
Also Read | Ghaziabad Bus Fire: School Bus Engulf Into Flames in Vaishali, No Casualties (Watch Video).
According to the information, 20 to 25 passengers were injured in the accident, many of them suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Narnaund Civil Hospital by ambulance. Police personnel from Narnaund police station reached the spot after receiving a distress call at 112.
Bus-Truck Collision Due to Densefog
VIDEO | Several injured in a bus-truck collision due to #densefog near Majra Piyau of Haryana's Hisar earlier today. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2024
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6MEqbGgdmo
Narnaund police station in-charge Inspector Chandrabhan said the accident took place in dense fog, which made visibility on the road very low.Open in app