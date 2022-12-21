UP Shocker: 7-yr-old killed, buried in field by uncle, cousin

Baghpat (UP), Dec 21 The body of a 7-year-old boy, who was missing for the last five days, was recovered from a sugarcane field here.

The deceased minor, identified as Shaurya a.k.a Suryansh, had gone missing on December 15 while on his way back from tuition class. The police said on Wednesday that the boy was allegedly killed by his uncle and cousin.

Three people, including the uncle and cousin, have been detained by the police.

According to the police, the boy's uncle, cousin, and another man had abducted the boy to extort money because the victim's grandfather had recently retired from government service and received a lot of cash with which he had bought some land too.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that during investigation, the police suspected the roles of Shaurya's uncle Vineet, his cousin Akshit, and a third person named Danny.

During interrogation, the trio confessed to have abducted and killed Shaurya, the SP said.

At their instance, the police recovered Shaurya's body which was buried in a sugarcane field, about 1.5 km away from his village.

The three men had planned to make a ransom call after the matter cooled down. But, according to their own confession, they had to kill the boy because he knew them all and could identify them.

They strangled the boy, put his body into a sack, and buried it in the sugarcane field, the police said.

