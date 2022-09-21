UP: Sisters consume poison, father held

Banda (UP), Sep 21 One of the two sisters, who consumed poison in Padri area under the Baberu police circle in Banda district, has died, while the condition of the other remains critical.

The sisters, aged 21 and 19 years, had consumed poison on Tuesday and one of them died on way to hospital.

According to police reports, investigations have revealed that the girls' father and uncle, who have criminal background, used to harass them after consuming liquor on a regular basis.

Police have arrested the accused father by registering a case on the basis of a complaint from the girls' mother and are looking for their uncle, who is on the run.

The father, Malkhan, and their uncle, who lived in Padri village of Baberu Kotwali, were earlier in jail on charges of murder.

They were released on bail about a month ago.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Laxmi Niwas Mishra said that on the complaint of girls' mother, Malkhan has been arrested. The police official said that Malkhan's four daughters and wife lived with him.

On Tuesday, two of his four daughters Priyanka (21) and Sapna (19) allegedly consumed poison. After their condition worsened, their mother, Rekha admitted them both to a community health centre in Baberu.

After the preliminary treatment, the doctors referred both to Rani Durgavati Medical College where Priyanka was declared dead on arrival.

Sapna is under treatment.

