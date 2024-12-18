UP Speaker Satish Mahana Gets Angry at SP MLA Atul Pradhan, Removes Him from Uttar Pradesh Assembly After Heated Debate (Watch Video)

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (December 18, 2024): The third day of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s winter session saw a major disruption on Wednesday. Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan was forcibly removed by marshals after an order from Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. A video of the incident is now going viral.

The incident occurred after 1 p.m. when Atul Pradhan took the floor under Rule 56 to discuss issues related to health, hospitals, and medicines in the state. Following his speech, Health Minister Brajesh Pathak stood up to respond.

During this exchange, opposition members began shouting slogans. In the midst of the slogans, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna stood up and said from the podium that the language being used was unparliamentary and required intervention.

In response, the Speaker told the opposition that such language would not be recorded. Despite this warning, the opposition’s slogans continued. The Speaker then issued a strong warning to Atul Pradhan. He said, “Atul Pradhan, I will throw you out. You are the first to create a ruckus. Throw him out. He will be expelled for the entire session.”

The Speaker added that if such language continued, members would face consequences. He also reiterated that incorrect information from ministers would be expunged from the record.

After expelling Atul Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that the language used by the opposition was unacceptable. The Speaker then adjourned the assembly until 2:30 p.m.

After being expelled from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly for the entire session, Samajwadi Party MLA Atul Pradhan said, "The expulsion was a decision made by Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, but the question is, what is the issue at hand? What are we trying to address? What is our fight about? Under Rule 56, we were raising our voices against the crumbling state of the healthcare system."