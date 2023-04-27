UP STF arrests high-profile conman

Lucknow, April 27 The UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an alleged high-profile fraudster who posed as a person having links with the BJP's top leadership.

The man was arrested from the Kanpur railway station.

The accused, Sanjay Rai, used to post his morphed photographs with senior BJP leaders on social media and allegedly procured crores of rupees from different people on the pretext of getting their work done, said sources.

The accused was arrested while he was travelling from Ghazipur to Delhi on the Suheldev Express train. The action came after complaints against him by several politic and businessmen.

Rai was brought to Lucknow for interrogation and sent to jail after the allegations were found true against him, said a senior STF official.

Another STF source said the fraudster had even titled his Wi-Fi account as 'Prime Minister residence' at his house in Delhi, claiming that he worked in association with the PMO.

