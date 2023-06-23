UP STF arrests man involved in circulating fake currency

Prayagraj, June 23 The Prayagraj unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one Vishwajeet Sarkar, a member of a gang involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency notes, police said.

The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Navendu Kumar, the STF team received a tip off about the presence of Vishwajeet near Chheoki railway station where he had come to meet a person to supply fake currency notes.

The STF team reached the spot and arrested Vishwajeet with a mobile, Aadhar card and some cash.

Vishwajeet was wanted by the Naini police in connection with a case registered against the gang in August 2022.

On August 12, last year, STF team had arrested two persons with fake currency worth Rs 3.4 lakh. During questioning, the duo confessed to having received the fake currency notes from one Subhash Mandal and Vishwajeet Sarkar of Malda district in West Bengal.

Later, cash reward of Rs 25,000 each were declared on Vishwajeet and Subhash.

Vishwajeet confessed about his involvement in the fake currency racket with Subhash and his relative Deepak Mandal.

Subhash, Vishwajeet and three of their aides were earlier arrested in 2019 with counterfeit currency worth Rs 2.42 lakh.

A case was registered against them at the Civil Lines police station, Kumar added.



