UP: Student shot at in mysterious circumstances, no FIR yet

Prayagraj, March 11 A 20-year-old IIIT student sustained a gunshot injury under mysterious circumstances during the ongoing sports event at IIITA at Jhalwa under airport police station, the police said.

A complaint is yet to be lodged in this connection but investigations are on to find out how and why the student was shot at, said senior police officials on Monday.

According to reports, an inter-IIIT Sport Meet is being organised at IIIT in Jhalwa area in which students from 22 IIITs in the country are participating.

A student of IIIT Jabalpur, identified as Aniket Jat, 20, had also come to participate in the event.

On Saturday, a volleyball match was going on between Vadodara and Surat teams. Aniket and other students were among the audience.

In the meantime, there was a sound like a cracker being burst and Aniket was found bleeding with an injury in his thigh. He was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors referred him to SRN hospital. The police also reached the hospital on receiving information.

Later in the night, it was confirmed that Aniket had a suffered a gunshot in his thigh.

ACP Varun Kumar said doctors found a bullet in the thigh of the student. However, the circumstances under which the student was shot at are still not known. Primary investigations revealed that the student came from Jabalpur and had no enmity with anyone.

However, he admitted hearing a firecracker like sound before he was injured. No CCTV footage of the spot is available but efforts are on to identify the person who was carrying a firearm on the spot.

Prima facie it appears that the bullet was fired with a country-made firearm. An FIR would be lodged after receiving a complaint, the ACP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor