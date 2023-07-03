U.P teachers asked to enrol new students in schools

Prayagraj (UP), July 3 Teachers of over 1. 5 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools in the state that reopened on Monday after the summer vacations, have been given a target to get 50 new children enrolled in this session.

The move comes after a review of the ‘School Chalo Abhiyan’ in April/May had found that the progress of new enrollments in these government schools was "unsatisfactory", as per officials.

All the officials have been ordered to identify the non-school going children in every development block of the state and ensure their enrollment in the nearest government primary or upper primary school, they said.

Director general (School Education) Vijay Kiran Anand has also instructed the teachers to bring in professionalism shown by their counterparts working in private schools and work hard to teach students and ensure their learning.

In the review meeting of Divisional Assistant Director of Education (Basic) and District Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), the Director general have asked officials to make the 2023-24 session an ‘ideal session’.

Instructions have been given to them to ensure 100 per cent enrollment of non-school going/ dropout students between classes 5 and 8 to ensure that they continue their studies.

The officials have been asked to also ensure the presence of 90 per cent students in schools in relation to the total enrolments.

BSA-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said that special care will be taken that no six-year-old child is left out of schools in Prayagraj.

“Strict orders have been issued in this regard to all block education officers of the district,” he added.

