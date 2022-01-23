UP TET aspirants denied entry at Noida exam centre for not producing 'valid' documents

Several candidates appearing for UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at a centre in Noida on Sunday were denied entry on not producing valid documents.

UP TET aspirants claim to be have been denied entry at Sector 30 DPS - exam centre in Noida.

"We have all the documents, but they want us to produce Principal's signature. How will I get it, if the concerned person is in Allahabad. They are not letting us appear," an aspirant claimed.

Another aspirant claimed that the gate of this centre was closed before scheduled time.

"Schools in the state are closed. We were told that admit card could be attested by any government official. When an official attests, they obviously check orginal documents. But still they are not allowing us inside. They are threatening us to put behind bars. Secondly, we have got all our documents with us including government ID proofs," a man said.

Briefly, some aspirants even sat at the gate of the centre as a sign of protest.

Meanwhile, Ranvijay Singh, ADCP, Noida said, "Those not having valid documents were not allowed, as per the officials here...For marksheet attestation, they should have it signed either by Principal or a concerned officer, but they got it from somehwere (else)...which is why they were denied entry."

The UP TET paper was cancelled last year following the alleged leak of question paper. The exam is being held across the state today.

At Islamia College in Lucknow, the exam was conducted following proper COVID protocols.

"All arrangements have been made including curbs to check malpractices," said Sonam, an aspirant.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ealier this month had directed officials to make complete arrangements to conduct the UP Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in a fair and systematic manner.

CM Adityanath held a review meeting with officials regarding the COVID situation in the state. During the meeting he had instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements to conduct the UPTET scheduled on January 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor