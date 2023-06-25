UP: Three held in Ayodhya for attempting to kidnap Mining Inspector's son

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 : Three persons have been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a three-year-old child of a Mining Inspector in Ayodhya, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place under the limits of Cantt police station.

Police said three unknown persons were doing recee around the house of the Mining Inspector before they were nabbed.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhuvan Kumar Singh toldthat a case has been registered and three accused were arrested.

"We received information that three unknown persons are doing recee around the house of the Mining Inspector and allegedly attempting to kidnap his child. Case registered, three accused arrested," the police officer said.

The accused were nabbed after the driver of the cab in which the accused had come, disclosed their attempt to the child's mother.

"I was in Lucknow High Court at the time. My wife called me and told me that three people have come to the house and were roaming on the premises. Following them, a cab driver entered our house and was searching for those persons to get his due payment. The driver told my wife that the three people who have just entered our house are not paying his fare. He also told her that these people in the car were plotting to kidnap the child," the Mining Inspector and father of the child said, adding that he immediately asked his wife to not let the driver and he dialled the police.

However, he has denied involvement of any mafia in the matter.

"My job is to stop illegal mining in the district, but this matter doesn't seem to be linked with it," he said.

