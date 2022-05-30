UP to plant 175 crore saplings in 5 years

Lucknow, May 30 The Uttar Pradesh government has now set a target of further enhancing the forest cover to 15 per cent by 2030.

For this, the government has set a target of planting 175 crore saplings in the next five years.

According to a government spokesman, nearly 101.49 crore saplings have been planted with the efforts of the government between 2017-18 and 2021-2022.

The State of Forest Report 2021, says that 9.23 per cent of the total geographical area of Uttar Pradesh has forest cover. In 2013, it was 8.82 per cent. There has been an increase of 91 square km in the total forest cover and tree cover during 2019.

The state government has already launched schemes like Navagraha Vatika, Nakshatra Vatika, Panchavati, Gangaavan, and Amritvan.

Indigenous plants like Banyan, Peepal, Pakad, Neem, Bael, Amla, Mango, Jackfruit and Drumstick will get preference during the plantation drive. The intention of the government is that the plantation during the rainy season should be according to the agro-climatic zone of the area concerned.

A plantation campaign will be carried out by keeping 29 species and 943 heritage trees at the centre of different districts and 27 departments including the forest department together make the mission successful.

The nodal agency for tree plantation is the forest department and 26 other departments will participate in the campaign of the plantation.

The spokesman said that environment fighters will play an important role in making this campaign a success.

Farmers and beneficiaries of Prime Minister's award in the environment, Ganga watchdogs, empowered force, women, disabled, low-income group, visually impaired, MNREGA job cardholder, self-help group, village level and city development worker, forest worker, tribal-forest, Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana beneficiaries, teacher-students and women will also be involved in the plantation process.

