UP to plant 18L trees along Ganga Expressway

Lucknow, Dec 1 The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department will plant more than 18 lakh saplings along the 600-km long Ganga Expressway and even maintain them for 10 years.

This will cost about Rs 183 crore which will be given to the department by Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

According to an official spokesman, this will be the first such initiative in which a forest department will plant saplings on both sides of an expressway in the country.

To accomplish the plantation target, at least 25 nurseries will be raised at the Ganga Expressway, out of which five will be hi-tech nurseries.

The expressway will start from Meerut and pass through Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

