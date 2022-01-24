UP to set up 4 units to manufacture 'Vedic Paint'

Lucknow, Jan 24 Units for manufacturing of 'Vedic Paint' will soon be set up in four places in Uttar Pradesh.

Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Varanasi director D.S. Bhati said the units will be set up at Barabanki, Varanasi, Ballia and Meerut to manufacture the paint.

He said the paint is different from the usual ones as it does not contain any chemical, is made from natural sources, and is just as durable as the other paints.

He also said that Vedic paint would cost less than other paints available in the market.

The official said at present two types of "Vedic" paints white and distemper are under manufacture at Jaipur's Sanganer under a pilot project.

He said the commission is also trying to bring the paint in other colours soon and is conducting research on their design.

