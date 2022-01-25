UP tops with 25 cr Covid vax doses

Lucknow, Jan 25 Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in India to have administered more than 25 crore doses of Covid vaccines.

Nearly 25.05 crore out of total 162.7 crore doses administered in the country are from the state.

This means that 15.3 per cent of the vaccines used in the country to mitigate the pandemic was consumed in Uttar Pradesh.

An official statement issued by the government said that other states in India's top five were way behind Uttar Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, which is Uttar Pradesh's nearest contender, 14.64 crore doses have been given. It is followed by West Bengal (11.87 crore), Bihar (11.01 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (10.87 crore).

Meanwhile, a five-day long special door-to-door testing campaign in underway in Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 73,000 surveillance committees comprising ASHAs, anganwadi workers, and members of surveillance committees are on the job to intensify the existing prevention strategy.

Under the drive, committees are visiting houses under their areas to conduct thorough screening, search for individuals suspected with Covid symptoms and refer them for RT-PCR testing.

The list of infants and new born babies due for routine vaccination and adults, who have their Covid vaccine due, will be prepared.

Officials have urged people in to cooperate with the committees in individual and social interest.

