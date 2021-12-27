UP village headman shot dead

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 27 A village headman was shot dead and another person injured allegedly over election rivalry, police said on Monday.

Radhe Shyam Verma, 55, a village headman of Rupnagar, was returning home from his field on Sunday when some people shot him in the Maharajganj Terai police circle area.

Manish Verma, who rushed to help Verma, was also shot at.

Both were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Radhe Shyam Verma brought dead and Manish Verma was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemant Kutiyal said a case has been registered against four people, and four teams have been formed to arrest them.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village to maintain peace and order, he stated.

