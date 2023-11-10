UP woman killed for objecting to man urinating outside her house

Kanpur, Nov 10 A 70-year-old woman was beaten to death, while other members of her family were injured in an attack by the village head’s son and his five aides in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya district after the victim objected to the accused urinating outside her house.

On Wednesday night, the accused Mohit Singh was urinating in a drain outside the house of his neighbour Udaiveer Singh, son of the victim Shanti Devi, when the latter objected.

Infuriated over this, Mohit had an altercation with Udaiveer and after some time, he reached the latter’s house in an inebriated state with his five friends and started abusing him and his family members.

When Shanti Devi intervened, Mohit attacked her with the rod of a threshing machine kept outside the house.

She suffered critical injuries and died on the spot.

Mohit attacked Udaiveer and his wife Lakshmi Devi as well, leaving them seriously injured.

SP Charu Nigam said four teams had been formed to arrest the accused.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged against Mohit and his five aides. Shanti Devi’s body has been sent to the mortuary while Udayveer and Lakshmi Devi have been admitted to the district hospital,” the SP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor